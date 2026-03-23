NCTF-RH provides a brief to the Commission on Water Resource Management

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Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), provides an update regarding the closure progress of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) at Commission on Water Resource Management meeting in Honolulu, March 24, 2026. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Krystal Diaz)