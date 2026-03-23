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    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Albert Corona [Image 3 of 3]

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    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Albert Corona

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Albert Corona, 8th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of air traffic control training, poses in front of the air traffic control tower at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 25, 2026. Corona was selected as the Wolf Pack’s Pride of the Pack for the week of March 23-27 due to his achievements within his career field and his impact on the readiness and well-being of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 20:52
    Photo ID: 9591059
    VIRIN: 260325-F-JD534-1069
    Resolution: 4602x6193
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Albert Corona [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Albert Corona
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Albert Corona
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Albert Corona

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    Kunsan Air Base, Pride of the Pack, Wolf Pack, 8th Figher Wing, 8th Operations Support Squadron

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