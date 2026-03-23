Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Albert Corona

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kathyrn “Wolf” Gaetke, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Amanda “Wolf Chief” Aaron, 8th FW command chief, present the Pride of the Pack certification to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Albert Corona, 8th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of air traffic control training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 25, 2026. Corona was selected as the Wolf Pack’s Pride of the Pack for the week of March 23-27 due to his achievements within his career field and his impact on the readiness and well-being of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)