Date Taken: 03.12.2026 Date Posted: 03.30.2026 17:37 Photo ID: 9590830 VIRIN: 260312-F-SE700-3914 Resolution: 4494x3000 Size: 4.28 MB Location: TEXAS, US

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This work, ENJJPT students perform parachute harness training [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.