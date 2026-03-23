ENJJPT students perform parachute drag training at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 12, 2026. The 80th Flying Training Wing’s Aerospace Physiology team conducts parachute training for approximately 230 personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 17:37
|Photo ID:
|9590830
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-SE700-3914
|Resolution:
|4494x3000
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ENJJPT students perform parachute harness training [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.