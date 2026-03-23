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    ENJJPT students perform parachute harness training [Image 1 of 4]

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    ENJJPT students perform parachute harness training

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka 

    82nd Training Wing

    ENJJPT students perform parachute harness training at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 12, 2026. The 80th Flying Training Wing’s Aerospace Physiology team conducts parachute training for approximately 230 personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 17:37
    Photo ID: 9590824
    VIRIN: 260312-F-SE700-1386
    Resolution: 6000x4005
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ENJJPT students perform parachute harness training [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ENJJPT students perform parachute harness training
    ENJJPT students perform parachute harness training
    ENJJPT students perform parachute harness training
    ENJJPT students perform parachute harness training

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