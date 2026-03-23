The SS Canberra, a cruise ship, ferried 3 Commando Brigade UK to combat, and was present for the landings at San Carlos. Here it is pictured with escort HMS Andromeda. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9590808
|VIRIN:
|260330-A-VH689-2276
|Resolution:
|1863x1332
|Size:
|541.82 KB
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|CR
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This work, 1CDSB Sustainment Magazine [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.