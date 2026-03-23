A Royal Naval ship is loaded from ashore stores at Ascension Island. Traditional port facilities were not available at the island, so the primary ship-to-shore cargo transfer was via Helicopter or Mexefloat raft. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9590807
|VIRIN:
|260330-A-VH689-4796
|Resolution:
|1374x922
|Size:
|276.75 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1CDSB Sustainment Magazine [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.