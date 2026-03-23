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    1CDSB Sustainment Magazine [Image 2 of 2]

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    1CDSB Sustainment Magazine

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.29.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    A Royal Naval ship is loaded from ashore stores at Ascension Island. Traditional port facilities were not available at the island, so the primary ship-to-shore cargo transfer was via Helicopter or Mexefloat raft. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 17:28
    Photo ID: 9590807
    VIRIN: 260330-A-VH689-4796
    Resolution: 1374x922
    Size: 276.75 KB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1CDSB Sustainment Magazine [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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