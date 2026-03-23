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    2026 AVCOE Best Squad Competition [Image 1 of 3]

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    2026 AVCOE Best Squad Competition

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Soldiers compete in a ruck march during the 2026 Aviation Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 30, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Natalie Magnuson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 15:48
    Photo ID: 9590505
    VIRIN: 260330-D-A4456-3752
    Resolution: 5365x3414
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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