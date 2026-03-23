2026 AVCOE Best Squad Competition

Soldiers compete in a ruck march during the 2026 Aviation Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 30, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Natalie Magnuson)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9590505
|VIRIN:
|260330-D-A4456-3752
|Resolution:
|5365x3414
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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