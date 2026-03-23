A Soldier competes in the stress shoot portion of the 2026 Aviation Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 30, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Natalie Magnuson)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9590503
|VIRIN:
|260330-D-A4456-7252
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026 AVCOE Best Squad Competition [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.