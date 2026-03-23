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    Vending Machine Grand Opening Onboard the USS Green Bay’s Barge [Image 6 of 7]

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    Vending Machine Grand Opening Onboard the USS Green Bay’s Barge

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    U.S. Navy Sailors celebrate the fresh fruit and vegetable vending machine grand opening, onboard USS Green Bay’s barge in San Diego, February 23, 2026. USS Green Bay is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations and is in an availability period. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9590165
    VIRIN: 260223-N-DE539-1028
    Resolution: 5798x4000
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vending Machine Grand Opening Onboard the USS Green Bay’s Barge [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vending Machine Grand Opening Onboard the USS Green Bay’s Barge
    Vending Machine Grand Opening Onboard the USS Green Bay’s Barge
    Vending Machine Grand Opening Onboard the USS Green Bay’s Barge
    Vending Machine Grand Opening Onboard the USS Green Bay’s Barge
    Vending Machine Grand Opening Onboard the USS Green Bay’s Barge
    Vending Machine Grand Opening Onboard the USS Green Bay’s Barge
    Vending Machine Grand Opening Onboard the USS Green Bay’s Barge

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    TAGS

    Green Bay
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Pacific

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