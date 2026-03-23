(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Southeast performs at Krewe of Bacchus Parade aboard the USS Constitution Float - New Orleans, LA [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Band Southeast performs at Krewe of Bacchus Parade aboard the USS Constitution Float - New Orleans, LA

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Frederick Rodriguez Carreras 

    Navy Band Southeast

    Navy Band Southeast's Popular Music Group delivered an engaging evening of live music aboard the USS Constitution Float during the Krewe of Bacchus Parade, contributing to the vibrant celebration of Mardi Gras. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician Third Class Mia Zamora).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 10:03
    Photo ID: 9589711
    VIRIN: 260223-N-CH067-9373
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 368.17 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southeast performs at Krewe of Bacchus Parade aboard the USS Constitution Float - New Orleans, LA [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Frederick Rodriguez Carreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Southeast performs at Krewe of Bacchus Parade aboard the USS Constitution Float - New Orleans, LA
    Navy Band Southeast performs at Krewe of Bacchus Parade aboard the USS Constitution Float - New Orleans, LA
    Navy Band Southeast performs at Krewe of Bacchus Parade aboard the USS Constitution Float - New Orleans, LA
    Navy Band Southeast performs at Krewe of Bacchus Parade aboard the USS Constitution Float - New Orleans, LA
    Navy Band Southeast performs at Krewe of Bacchus Parade aboard the USS Constitution Float - New Orleans, LA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NavyBand
    #NavyMusic
    #navybandsoutheast
    #mardigrasparade
    #NewOrleans
    #Kreweofbacchus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery