Navy Band Southeast's Popular Music Group delivered an engaging evening of live music aboard the USS Constitution Float during the Krewe of Bacchus Parade, contributing to the vibrant celebration of Mardi Gras. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician Third Class Mia Zamora).
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 10:03
|Photo ID:
|9589704
|VIRIN:
|260223-N-CH067-7205
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|474.99 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southeast performs at Krewe of Bacchus Parade aboard the USS Constitution Float - New Orleans, LA [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Frederick Rodriguez Carreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.