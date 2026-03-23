Helicopter Communication Training

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A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk conducts a ground-to-air communication exercise at Paige Field on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, March 25, 2026. The exercise is to practice communication from ground units to air units in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Jordy Morales)