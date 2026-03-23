A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk conducts a ground-to-air communication exercise at Paige Field on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, March 25, 2026. The exercise is to practice communication from ground units to air units in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 19:24
|Photo ID:
|9589265
|VIRIN:
|260325-M-JM917-1041
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|418.96 KB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Helicopter Communication Training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.