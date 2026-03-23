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    Helicopter Communication Training [Image 3 of 5]

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    Helicopter Communication Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk conducts a ground-to-air communication exercise at Paige Field on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, March 25, 2026. The exercise is to practice communication from ground units to air units in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 19:24
    Photo ID: 9589263
    VIRIN: 260325-M-JM917-1022
    Resolution: 2048x911
    Size: 643.2 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Helicopter Communication Training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy, Exercise, MH-60S

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