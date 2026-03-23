USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

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PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 29, 2026) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Audrey Koffi operates aviation support equipment on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Mar. 29, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gary Buckles)