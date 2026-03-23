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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Seaman Gary Buckles 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 29, 2026) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Audrey Koffi operates aviation support equipment on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Mar. 29, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gary Buckles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 17:16
    Photo ID: 9589172
    VIRIN: 260329-N-XN798-1082
    Resolution: 2264x3170
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Gary Buckles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9)
    USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT (CVN 71): United States Navy (USN)

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