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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct flight deck operations aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 6]

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct flight deck operations aboard USS Portland

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), observe a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during flight deck operations in the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the United States’ long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 03:23
    Photo ID: 9589017
    VIRIN: 260227-M-CK747-1247
    Resolution: 6116x4077
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct flight deck operations aboard USS Portland [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Luke Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct flight deck operations aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct flight deck operations aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct flight deck operations aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct flight deck operations aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct flight deck operations aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct flight deck operations aboard USS Portland

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    TAGS

    Integration
    Blue-Green Team
    Pride of the Pacific
    USS Portland
    Marines
    Sailors

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