11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct flight deck operations aboard USS Portland

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A U.S. Sailor assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), guides a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during flight deck operations in the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the United States’ long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)