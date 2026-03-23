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    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

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    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aiden Williamson 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    260322-N-BB260-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2026) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) tow a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the ship’s flight deck, March 22, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aiden Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 20:29
    Photo ID: 9588949
    VIRIN: 260322-N-BB260-1039
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 890.09 KB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boxer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SA Aiden Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Boxer
    11th MEU
    F-35B
    VMFA 122
    blue-green integration
    ARGMEU Capabilities

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