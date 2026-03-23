Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

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260322-N-BB260-1035 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2026) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) tow a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the ship’s flight deck, March 22, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aiden Williamson)