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    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit [Image 1 of 4]

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    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit

    WARRENTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    During the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit, participants from the Oregon National Guard, along with partner agencies, academia, and industry, connect during scheduled breaks to discuss topics that support technological advancement for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest on March 23, 2026, held at Camp Rilea, near Warrenton, Oregon. The two-day innovation summit aims to leverage the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund critical R&D efforts in partnership with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 14:46
    Photo ID: 9588756
    VIRIN: 260323-Z-CH590-1073
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: WARRENTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit [Image 4 of 4], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit
    Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit

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    Washington National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Innovation Summit
    Oregon National Guard
    Rally Point Ventures

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