During the Oregon Military Department 2026 Innovation Summit, participants from the Oregon National Guard, along with partner agencies, academia, and industry, connect during scheduled breaks to discuss topics that support technological advancement for U.S. military warfighters in the Pacific Northwest on March 23, 2026, held at Camp Rilea, near Warrenton, Oregon. The two-day innovation summit aims to leverage the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to fund critical R&D efforts in partnership with the private sector. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 14:46
|Photo ID:
|9588755
|VIRIN:
|260323-Z-CH590-1249
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|8.89 MB
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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Pathways to Progress: Oregon Military Department’s Innovative Approach to Warfighting Challenges
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