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    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Holds a Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 14]

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    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Holds a Frocking Ceremony

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    Operations Specialist Seaman Breijah Powell, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), is frocked to 3rd class petty officer while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, March 27, 2026. Thomas Hudner is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 13:01
    Photo ID: 9588667
    VIRIN: 260327-N-KP948-1182
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Holds a Frocking Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Holds an All Hands Call
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Holds a Frocking Ceremony
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece March 27, 2026.
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece March 27, 2026.
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece March 27, 2026.
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece March 27, 2026.
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece March 27, 2026.
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Souda Bay, Greece March 27, 2026.
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Souda Bay, Greece March 27, 2026.
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Souda Bay, Greece March 27, 2026.
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Souda Bay, Greece March 27, 2026.
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Souda Bay, Greece March 27, 2026.
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

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    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

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