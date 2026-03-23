USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Holds an All Hands Call

Cmdr. David Cook, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), speaks to the crew during an all hands call while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, March 27, 2026. Thomas Hudner is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 13:01
|Photo ID:
|9588666
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-KP948-1157
|Resolution:
|4423x2949
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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