Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march

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U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Ponette Hamel, assigned to the 804th Medical Brigade, 3d Theater Medical Command, completes a nine-mile ruck march during the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 26, 2026. The timed event requires Soldiers to navigate rugged terrain while carrying a 35-pound ruck and full combat gear to test individual endurance. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)