(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Spc. Fernando Candia 

    377th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Ponette Hamel, assigned to the 804th Medical Brigade, 3d Theater Medical Command, completes a nine-mile ruck march during the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 26, 2026. The timed event requires Soldiers to navigate rugged terrain while carrying a 35-pound ruck and full combat gear to test individual endurance. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 10:48
    Photo ID: 9588621
    VIRIN: 260325-A-EP556-1808
    Resolution: 2656x3320
    Size: 907.66 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Fernando Candia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    March
    Ruck
    Endurance
    377thTSC
    USAR
    CBSC26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery