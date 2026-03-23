U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Ponette Hamel, assigned to the 804th Medical Brigade, 3d Theater Medical Command, completes a nine-mile ruck march during the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 26, 2026. The timed event requires Soldiers to navigate rugged terrain while carrying a 35-pound ruck and full combat gear to test individual endurance. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 10:48
|Photo ID:
|9588621
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-EP556-1808
|Resolution:
|2656x3320
|Size:
|907.66 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Fernando Candia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.