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    F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 2 of 2]

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    F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Patrick Pearce, 13th Fighter Squadron pilot, taxis an F-35A Lightning II during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The permanent stationing of fifth-generation aircraft at Misawa Air Base significantly bolsters regional deterrence, enhancing the wing’s operational readiness to maintain its effectiveness and decisively respond to any contingency on the world stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 03:20
    Photo ID: 9588488
    VIRIN: 260328-F-KM882-1044
    Resolution: 4433x2949
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAF
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    F-35A Lightning II
    13th Fighter Squadron

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