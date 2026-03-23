U.S. Air Force Capt. Patrick Pearce, 13th Fighter Squadron pilot, taxis an F-35A Lightning II during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The permanent stationing of fifth-generation aircraft at Misawa Air Base significantly bolsters regional deterrence, enhancing the wing’s operational readiness to maintain its effectiveness and decisively respond to any contingency on the world stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 03:20
|Photo ID:
|9588488
|VIRIN:
|260328-F-KM882-1044
|Resolution:
|4433x2949
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
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