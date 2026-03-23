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    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march [Image 1 of 10]

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    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Luis Correa 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, participate in a nine-mile ruck march during the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 25, 2026. The timed event requires Soldiers to navigate rugged terrain while carrying a 35-pound ruck and full combat gear to test individual endurance. More than a hundred Soldiers from nine different commands traveled to Fort Knox to compete for advancement to the U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Luis Correa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 00:59
    Photo ID: 9588443
    VIRIN: 260325-A-MS227-1001
    Resolution: 4488x3216
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Luis Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - nine-mile ruck march
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - nine-mile ruck march
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - nine-mile ruck march
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - nine-mile ruck march
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march

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