Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - nine-mile ruck march

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U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, participate in a nine-mile ruck march during the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 25, 2026. The timed event requires Soldiers to navigate rugged terrain while carrying a 35-pound ruck and full combat gear to test individual endurance. More than a hundred Soldiers from nine different commands traveled to Fort Knox to compete for advancement to the U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Luis Correa)