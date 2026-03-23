U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, participate in a nine-mile ruck march during the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 25, 2026. The timed event requires Soldiers to navigate rugged terrain while carrying a 35-pound ruck and full combat gear to test individual endurance. More than a hundred Soldiers from nine different commands traveled to Fort Knox to compete for advancement to the U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Luis Correa)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 00:49
|Photo ID:
|9588459
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-MS227-1021
|Resolution:
|5339x3559
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 - Nine-mile ruck march [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Luis Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.