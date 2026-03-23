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    94th AAMDC Participates in "Spring Into Creativity" Event [Image 1 of 14]

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    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, assist students and faculty with a "Spring Into Creativity" event at Linapuni Elementary School in Honolulu, Hawaii, March 27, 2026. The event further reinforced a long-standing bond and relationship between the military and the community, which demonstrates Soldiers willingness to assist whenever necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photos cropped and edited to emphasize subjects).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 23:04
    Photo ID: 9588397
    VIRIN: 260327-A-KV885-1457
    Resolution: 3561x2374
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th AAMDC Participates in "Spring Into Creativity" Event [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event
    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event
    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event
    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event
    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event
    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event
    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event
    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event
    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event
    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event
    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event
    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event
    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event
    94th AAMDC Participates in &quot;Spring Into Creativity&quot; Event

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    #FirstLineOfDefense #94thAAMDC #Community #Relationship

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