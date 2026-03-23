U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, assist students and faculty with a "Spring Into Creativity" event at Linapuni Elementary School in Honolulu, Hawaii, March 27, 2026. The event further reinforced a long-standing bond and relationship between the military and the community, which demonstrates Soldiers willingness to assist whenever necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photos cropped and edited to emphasize subjects).
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9588371
|VIRIN:
|260327-A-KV885-7220
|Resolution:
|3362x2241
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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