Illinois Army National Guard Soldier Cpl. Steven Castaneda of the C/341st Military Intelligence Battalion, 65th Troop Command fires at targets at a qualification range at the Army National Guard training center in Marseilles, Illinois March 25, 2026. The training was part of an Individual Weapons Qualification course to help Soldiers build their weapons skills and eventually help train and assess other Soldiers in the use of military weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Haesi Fanizzo, 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Illinois Army National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 22:51
|Photo ID:
|9588381
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-VF580-3135
|Resolution:
|5969x3002
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Illinois National Guard Soldiers step onto the range and step up to lead [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Haesi Fanizzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Illinois National Guard Soldiers step onto the range and step up to lead
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