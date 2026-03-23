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    Illinois National Guard Soldiers step onto the range and step up to lead [Image 2 of 6]

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    Illinois National Guard Soldiers step onto the range and step up to lead

    MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Spc. Haesi Fanizzo 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers train in the simulated environment of the virtual shooting range in a training building at the Army National Guard training center in Marseilles, Illinois March 23, 2026. The training was part of an Individual Weapons Qualification course to help Soldiers build their weapons skills and eventually help train and assess other Soldiers in the use of military weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Haesi Fanizzo, 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Illinois Army National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 22:51
    Photo ID: 9588377
    VIRIN: 260324-A-VF580-2087
    Resolution: 624x416
    Size: 94.37 KB
    Location: MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Illinois National Guard Soldiers step onto the range and step up to lead [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Haesi Fanizzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Illinois National Guard Soldiers step onto the range and step up to lead
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers step onto the range and step up to lead
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers step onto the range and step up to lead
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers step onto the range and step up to lead
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers step onto the range and step up to lead
    Illinois National Guard Soldiers step onto the range and step up to lead

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