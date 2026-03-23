Illinois National Guard Soldiers step onto the range and step up to lead

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Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers train in the simulated environment of the virtual shooting range in a training building at the Army National Guard training center in Marseilles, Illinois March 23, 2026. The training was part of an Individual Weapons Qualification course to help Soldiers build their weapons skills and eventually help train and assess other Soldiers in the use of military weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Haesi Fanizzo, 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Illinois Army National Guard)