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    Zack Steele E6 Pinning [Image 1 of 3]

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    Zack Steele E6 Pinning

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Saldana 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260324-N-QN764 WASHINGTON (March 24, 2026) The United States Navy Band welcomes our newest sailor, Musician 1st Class Zack Steele. Musician 1st Class Zack Steele is pinned with his E6 collar devices by his new colleagues during a Navy Band pinning ceremony in the Sail Loft on the Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 18:30
    Photo ID: 9588273
    VIRIN: 260324-N-QN764-7896
    Resolution: 5561x3972
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Zack Steele E6 Pinning [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jesse Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Zack Steele Pinning Ceremony

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