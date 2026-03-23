Zack Steele E6 Pinning

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260324-N-QN764 WASHINGTON (March 24, 2026) The United States Navy Band welcomes our newest sailor, Musician 1st Class Zack Steele. Musician 1st Class Zack Steele is pinned with his E6 collar devices by his new colleagues during a Navy Band pinning ceremony in the Sail Loft on the Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana)