Date Taken: 03.26.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 17:48 Photo ID: 9588231 VIRIN: 260326-D-SV169-8827 Resolution: 600x800 Size: 106.81 KB Location: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Mississippi River Commissioners [Image 3 of 3], by Erin Hern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.