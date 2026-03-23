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    MVK District Commander at MRC Meeting [Image 2 of 3]

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    MVK District Commander at MRC Meeting

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Erin Hern 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    MVK District Commander, COL Jeremiah Gipson, addressing the attendees at the Mississippi River Commission High Water Inspection Public Meeting in Vicksburg, MS.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 17:48
    Photo ID: 9588223
    VIRIN: 260326-D-SV169-5153
    Resolution: 600x800
    Size: 123.62 KB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MVK District Commander at MRC Meeting [Image 3 of 3], by Erin Hern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mississippi River Commissioners
    MVK District Commander at MRC Meeting
    Mississippi River Commissioners

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    HighWaterInspection26

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