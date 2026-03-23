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    Undersea Rescue Command Conducts Manned Dive Event at Sea [Image 8 of 8]

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    Undersea Rescue Command Conducts Manned Dive Event at Sea

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tiarra Brown 

    Undersea Rescue Command

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 4, 2026) A Sailor assigned to Undersea Rescue Command (URC), center, and personnel from Oceaneering International review operational procedures and charts during a controlled manned dive evolution off the coast of San Diego, March 4, 2026. URC is composed of active duty and Reserve Component Sailors and operations and maintenance contractor located in San Diego, Calif., and is home to the U.S. Navy’s manned deep diving submarine rescue submersible. The team provides administrative, maintenance, operations, and logistics oversight for the Submarine Rescue Diving and Recompression System (SRDRS) and Sibitzky Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 17:49
    Photo ID: 9588229
    VIRIN: 260304-N-QG393-1045
    Resolution: 6361x4241
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Undersea Rescue Command Conducts Manned Dive Event at Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Tiarra Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Undersea Rescue Command Conducts Manned Dive Event at Sea
    Undersea Rescue Command Conducts Manned Dive Event at Sea
    Undersea Rescue Command Conducts Manned Dive Event at Sea
    Undersea Rescue Command Conducts Manned Dive Event at Sea
    Undersea Rescue Command Conducts Manned Dive Event at Sea
    Undersea Rescue Command Conducts Manned Dive Event at Sea
    Undersea Rescue Command Conducts Manned Dive Event at Sea
    Undersea Rescue Command Conducts Manned Dive Event at Sea

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    TAGS

    Undersea Rescue Command (URC)
    Navy Diver
    Oceaneering International

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