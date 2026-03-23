Undersea Rescue Command Conducts Manned Dive Event at Sea

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PACIFIC OCEAN (March 4, 2026) Sailors assigned to Undersea Rescue Command (URC) review operational procedures during a manned dive evolution off the coast of San Diego, March 4, 2026. URC is composed of active duty and Reserve Component Sailors and operations and maintenance contractor located in San Diego, Calif., and is home to the U.S. Navy’s manned deep diving submarine rescue submersible. The team provides administrative, maintenance, operations, and logistics oversight for the Submarine Rescue Diving and Recompression System (SRDRS) and Sibitzky Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)