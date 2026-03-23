The Alabama National Guard command team attends a Military Appreciation Day ceremony at the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Alabama, May 19, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 15:57
|Photo ID:
|9588085
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-OK577-1843
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.05 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House [Image 19 of 19], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.