Date Taken: 03.19.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:57 Photo ID: 9588085 VIRIN: 260319-A-OK577-1843 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 13.05 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House [Image 19 of 19], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.