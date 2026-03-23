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    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House [Image 2 of 19]

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    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Alabama National Guard command team attends a Military Appreciation Day ceremony at the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Alabama, May 19, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:57
    Photo ID: 9588085
    VIRIN: 260319-A-OK577-1843
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.05 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House [Image 19 of 19], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House
    Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House

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