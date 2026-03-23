Date Taken: 03.19.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:57 Photo ID: 9588077 VIRIN: 260319-A-OK577-7760 Resolution: 5488x2818 Size: 5.77 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Military Appreciation Day at the Alabama State House [Image 19 of 19], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.