Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service

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Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Thompson is honored during a retirement ceremony March 27, 2026, at Fort Indiantown Gap's Keystone Conference Center. Thompson, who retired after 26 years of service, enlisted in the active-duty Army in February 2000. During his time on active-duty, he served with the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York. Thompson transitioned to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 2003, joining Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-108th Field Artillery. Thompson's most recent assignment was the Army coordinator in the State Partnership Program with Lithuania. Representatives from the Lithuanian Armed Forces traveled from the Lithuanian embassy in Washington, D.C., to recognize Thompson for his role as SPP coordinator. (Pennsylvania National Guard Photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry)