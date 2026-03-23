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    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service [Image 14 of 16]

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    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Thompson is honored during a retirement ceremony March 27, 2026, at Fort Indiantown Gap's Keystone Conference Center. Thompson, who retired after 26 years of service, enlisted in the active-duty Army in February 2000. During his time on active-duty, he served with the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York. Thompson transitioned to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 2003, joining Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-108th Field Artillery. Thompson's most recent assignment was the Army coordinator in the State Partnership Program with Lithuania. Representatives from the Lithuanian Armed Forces traveled from the Lithuanian embassy in Washington, D.C., to recognize Thompson for his role as SPP coordinator. (Pennsylvania National Guard Photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:56
    Photo ID: 9588062
    VIRIN: 260327-Z-TM987-2014
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Tristan Murry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service
    Sgt. 1st Class Thompson retires after 26 years of service

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    Retirement Ceremony
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Bison2026

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