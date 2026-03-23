NMCB 133 Build Demo Pond for ERDC

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260326-N-PI330-1017 VERNON PARISH, Louisiana (March 26, 2026) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, build a demolition pond to support the U.S. Army's Engineer Research and Development Center on Fort Polk in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, March 26, 2026. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 1st Class Herman Ellingston)