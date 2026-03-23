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    NMCB 133 Build Demo Pond for ERDC [Image 7 of 11]

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    NMCB 133 Build Demo Pond for ERDC

    VERNON PARISH, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    260326-N-PI330-1010 VERNON PARISH, Louisiana (March 26, 2026) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, build a demolition pond to support the U.S. Army's Engineer Research and Development Center on Fort Polk in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, March 26, 2026. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 1st Class Herman Ellingston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 13:55
    Photo ID: 9587558
    VIRIN: 260326-N-PI330-1010
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: VERNON PARISH, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMCB 133 Build Demo Pond for ERDC [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMCB 133 Build Demo Pond for ERDC
    NMCB 133 Build Demo Pond for ERDC
    NMCB 133 Build Demo Pond for ERDC
    NMCB 133 Build Demo Pond for ERDC
    NMCB 133 Build Demo Pond for ERDC
    NMCB 133 Build Demo Pond for ERDC
    NMCB 133 Build Demo Pond for ERDC
    NMCB 133 Build Demo Pond for ERDC
    NMCB 133 Build Demo Pond for ERDC
    NMCB 133 Build Demo Pond for ERDC

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    NMCB 133
    Seabee
    NMCB

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