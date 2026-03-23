Hospital Corpsman First Class Matthew Brown, a Physical Therapy Technician at NMRTC Cherry Point, performs myofascial decompression on a patient. The technique, commonly known as “cupping,” is one of many used by Physical Therapy staff to treat common musculoskeletal injuries, reduce pain and ensure Sailors and Marines can return to their duties fully ready.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 09:53
|Photo ID:
|9586829
|VIRIN:
|260326-O-KJ310-6518
|Resolution:
|3751x2501
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness
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