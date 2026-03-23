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    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness [Image 3 of 5]

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    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman First Class Matthew Brown, a Physical Therapy Technician at NMRTC Cherry Point, performs myofascial decompression on a patient. The technique, commonly known as “cupping,” is one of many used by Physical Therapy staff to treat common musculoskeletal injuries, reduce pain and ensure Sailors and Marines can return to their duties fully ready.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 09:53
    Photo ID: 9586829
    VIRIN: 260326-O-KJ310-6518
    Resolution: 3751x2501
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness
    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness
    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness
    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness
    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness

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    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness

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    Navy Medicine
    physical therapy
    NavyMedicine
    pt
    NMRTC Cherry Point

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