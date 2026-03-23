We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman First Class Matthew Brown, a Physical Therapy Technician at NMRTC Cherry Point, performs myofascial decompression on a patient. The technique, commonly known as “cupping,” is one of many used by Physical Therapy staff to treat common musculoskeletal injuries, reduce pain and ensure Sailors and Marines can return to their duties fully ready.