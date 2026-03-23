We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman First Class Matthew Brown, a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a Physical Therapy Technician at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point. He has a vital role in helping injured Sailors and Marines recover from their injuries and maintain their operational readiness. “Physical Therapy allows us to address these injuries quickly and efficiently by preserving the readiness of our force and getting our Sailors and Marines back on their feet, both literally and figuratively,” said Brown.