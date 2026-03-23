Hospital Corpsman First Class Matthew Brown, a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a Physical Therapy Technician at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point. He has a vital role in helping injured Sailors and Marines recover from their injuries and maintain their operational readiness. “Physical Therapy allows us to address these injuries quickly and efficiently by preserving the readiness of our force and getting our Sailors and Marines back on their feet, both literally and figuratively,” said Brown.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 09:53
|Photo ID:
|9586827
|VIRIN:
|260326-O-KJ310-4300
|Resolution:
|3282x2188
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness
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