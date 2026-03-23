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    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness [Image 2 of 5]

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    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman First Class Matthew Brown, a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a Physical Therapy Technician at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point. He has a vital role in helping injured Sailors and Marines recover from their injuries and maintain their operational readiness. “Physical Therapy allows us to address these injuries quickly and efficiently by preserving the readiness of our force and getting our Sailors and Marines back on their feet, both literally and figuratively,” said Brown.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 09:53
    Photo ID: 9586827
    VIRIN: 260326-O-KJ310-4300
    Resolution: 3282x2188
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness
    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness
    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness
    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness
    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness

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    We Return the Warfighter to the Fight: Cherry Point Physical Therapy Department Restores Readiness

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    Navy Medicine
    physical therapy
    NavyMedicine
    pt
    Sailor
    NMRTC Cherry Point

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