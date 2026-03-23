2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 4

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Sgt. Jonathan Estime with U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart arrives at a Land Navigation site during the 2026 Installation Management Command–Europe Best Warrior Competition at Baumholder, Germany, March 25, 2026.



The IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition is designed to test each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, physical fitness, and resiliency through a series of obstacles—to enhance expertise, training, professionalism, and esprit de corps.



The best qualified Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of this competition will potentially represent Installation Management Command headquarters in the Army Materiel Command Best Squad Competition and compete for the title of AMC Best Warrior. (U.S. Army photo by Jacob Maturen)