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    2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 4 [Image 5 of 5]

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    2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 4

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Jacob Maturen 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Sgt. Jonathan Estime with U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart arrives at a Land Navigation site during the 2026 Installation Management Command–Europe Best Warrior Competition at Baumholder, Germany, March 25, 2026.

    The IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition is designed to test each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, physical fitness, and resiliency through a series of obstacles—to enhance expertise, training, professionalism, and esprit de corps.

    The best qualified Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of this competition will potentially represent Installation Management Command headquarters in the Army Materiel Command Best Squad Competition and compete for the title of AMC Best Warrior. (U.S. Army photo by Jacob Maturen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 05:58
    Photo ID: 9586752
    VIRIN: 260325-O-KK869-9121
    Resolution: 4672x7008
    Size: 15.01 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 4 [Image 5 of 5], by Jacob Maturen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 4
    2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 4
    2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 4
    2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 4
    2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 4

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