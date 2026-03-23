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    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training [Image 20 of 21]

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    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter aviators, assigned to Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska Army National Guard, conduct aerial gunnery training over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 21, 2026. The Guardsmen operated M240H machine guns to engage ground targets. The live-fire training honed the Guardsmen’s weapon proficiency, crew coordination and the ability to provide lethal fire during combat operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 05:13
    Photo ID: 9586738
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-HY271-1476
    Resolution: 6462x4308
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training [Image 21 of 21], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training
    AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training

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    TAGS

    Army aviation
    CH-47F Chinook
    aerial gunnery
    Arctic Strategy
    M240H machine gun
    207th Aviation Troop Command

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