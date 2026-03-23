AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Mary Miller, a CH-47F Chinook helicopter crew chief, assigned to Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska Army National Guard, fires the M240H machine gun while conducting aerial gunnery training over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 21, 2026. The Guardsmen operated M240H machine guns to engage ground targets. The live-fire training honed the Guardsmen’s weapon proficiency, crew coordination and the ability to provide lethal fire during combat operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)