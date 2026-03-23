U.S. Army Sgt. Mary Miller, a CH-47F Chinook helicopter crew chief, assigned to Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska Army National Guard, fires the M240H machine gun while conducting aerial gunnery training over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 21, 2026. The Guardsmen operated M240H machine guns to engage ground targets. The live-fire training honed the Guardsmen’s weapon proficiency, crew coordination and the ability to provide lethal fire during combat operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 05:13
|Photo ID:
|9586737
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-HY271-1470
|Resolution:
|6003x4002
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AKARNG Chinook aviators conduct aerial gunnery training [Image 21 of 21], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.