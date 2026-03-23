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    3rd MLG Underwater Egress Training [Image 5 of 8]

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    3rd MLG Underwater Egress Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan Ries, a utilities systems technician with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participates in underwater egress training at the Hansen Aquatics Center on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2026. UET is designated to provide service members with the skills and confidence to safely evacuate from vehicles or helicopters submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 03:13
    Photo ID: 9586665
    VIRIN: 260325-M-NM862-1140
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.02 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd MLG Underwater Egress Training [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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